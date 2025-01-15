Connor Clifton News: Adds helper in win

Clifton notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Clifton ended a 10-game point drought when he set up the first goal of Ryan McLeod's hat trick just 43 seconds into the contest. The Sabres' defense is fully healthy for the first time recently, so Clifton will have to keep his performance up to avoid losing playing time to Dennis Gilbert or Jacob Bryson. Clifton has eight assists, 33 shots on net, 29 PIM, 123 hits, 65 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 42 appearances this season and likely won't score enough to help in fantasy.