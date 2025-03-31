Connor Clifton News: Adds two assists in win

Clifton logged two assists, two shots on goal, four hits and six blocked shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Clifton has four helpers over his last five outings. The defenseman set up second-period tallies by Alex Tuch and Sam Lafferty in Sunday's contest. Clifton is up to 13 points (all assists), 55 shots on net, 184 hits, 98 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 64 appearances this season, primarily in a bottom-four role.