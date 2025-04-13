Connor Clifton News: Finds twine Sunday

Clifton scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Clifton ended a five-game point drought with the tally, which was his first goal this season. The defenseman had a fun of five assists over six games from March 23 to April 1, but that's a fairly unprecedented stretch of success for him. Overall, he's at 15 points, 62 shots on net, 204 hits, 110 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 71 appearances in 2024-25 while filling a bottom-four role.