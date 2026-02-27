Connor Clifton headshot

Connor Clifton News: Pots goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Clifton scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged seven hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Clifton snapped a four-game slump with the tally. The 30-year-old defenseman has been in a part-time role for much of the season, limiting him to four points, 20 shots on net, 114 hits, 42 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances. Clifton appears to be preferred over Ilya Solovyov and Ryan Graves while Jack St. Ivany (hand) is out until late March.

Connor Clifton
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
