Connor Clifton News: Produces helper Sunday

Clifton logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Clifton helped out on an Alex Tuch tally in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 29-year-old Clifton has just two assists over 12 outings in March as he continues to log bottom-four minutes. For the season, he's produced 10 assists, 49 shots on net, 170 hits, 88 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 60 contests.