Connor Clifton News: Sends assist in loss

Clifton posted an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Clifton snapped his personal five-game slump when he helped out on a John-Jason Peterka goal in the second period. Clifton was scratched once recently (Dec. 15 versus Toronto), but he has generally held onto a third-pairing role. He has seven helpers, 25 shots on net, 93 hits, 52 blocked shots and 23 PIM over 31 outings. More scratches could be on the way as head coach Lindy Ruff tries to figure out the right combinations on the blue line to snap the Sabres' losing streak.