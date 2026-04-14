Connor Clifton News: Set to return Tuesday
Clifton (upper body) is slated to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Clifton will return to the lineup in Pittsburgh's regular-season finale after sitting out Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington. He has generated two goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 179 hits through 49 appearances this campaign.
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