Connor Clifton headshot

Connor Clifton News: Set to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Clifton (upper body) is slated to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Clifton will return to the lineup in Pittsburgh's regular-season finale after sitting out Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington. He has generated two goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 179 hits through 49 appearances this campaign.

Connor Clifton
Pittsburgh Penguins
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