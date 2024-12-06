Connor Clifton News: Stays warm with helper
Clifton logged an assist and nine hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Clifton played a physical role and still had time to help out on a Dylan Cozens tally in the first period. This was Clifton's third helper over the last four games. The 29-year-old blueliner is at six assists, 19 shots on net, 19 PIM, 80 hits and 39 blocked shots through 25 outings overall, playing primarily on the Sabres' third pairing.
