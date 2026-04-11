Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Dewar (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced Saturday.

Dewar will miss his second straight game against Washington on Saturday and won't be an option for the remainder of the regular season. He has earned 14 goals, 30 points, 110 shots on net and 144 hits across 78 appearances in 2025-26.

Connor Dewar
Pittsburgh Penguins
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