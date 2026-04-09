Connor Dewar Injury: Out of action Thursday
Dewar (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Devils.
Dewar is considered day-to-day at this time. The Penguins could lock up a playoff spot with a win, so Dewar may be eased back into action. The 26-year-old plays a key defensive role, so he'll likely be aiming to be ready for a playoff opener rather than playing in any of the last three regular-season contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Dewar See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips66 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2178 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29131 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!137 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great179 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Dewar See More