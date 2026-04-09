Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar Injury: Out of action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Dewar (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Devils.

Dewar is considered day-to-day at this time. The Penguins could lock up a playoff spot with a win, so Dewar may be eased back into action. The 26-year-old plays a key defensive role, so he'll likely be aiming to be ready for a playoff opener rather than playing in any of the last three regular-season contests.

Connor Dewar
Pittsburgh Penguins
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