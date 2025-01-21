Connor Dewar Injury: Out with upper-body issue
Dewar will not be in the lineup against Columbus on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Dewar is currently stuck in a season-long goal drought, going all 29 games without finding the back of the net. When he has played, the 25-year-old center managed just three helpers, 78 hits and 18 blocks while averaging a mere 10:07 of ice time. With Dewar out, in addition to Max Pacioretty (upper body), Ryan Reaves figures to see some additional minutes.
