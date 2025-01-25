Fantasy Hockey
Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Per David Alter of The Hockey News, the Maple Leafs placed Dewar (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.

Dewar has only three helpers in 29 games this season. The fourth-line center has struggled all year, as he was behind the eight-ball after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that cost him the first 16 games of the season. The Maple Leafs recalled Nikita Grebenkin from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move.

