Connor Dewar Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Per David Alter of The Hockey News, the Maple Leafs placed Dewar (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.
Dewar has only three helpers in 29 games this season. The fourth-line center has struggled all year, as he was behind the eight-ball after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that cost him the first 16 games of the season. The Maple Leafs recalled Nikita Grebenkin from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now