Connor Dewar Injury: Sent on conditioning assigment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Dewar (shoulder) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment Friday.

Dewar figures to suit up for the Marlies in their matchup with AHL Cleveland on Saturday before potentially being called back up to the NHL roster. Once given the all-clear from his shoulder problem, Dewar should be in the mix for a spot in the Leafs' lineup -- though he may find himself periodically switching between the AHL and NHL.

Connor Dewar
Toronto Maple Leafs
