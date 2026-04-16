Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar Injury: Working in regular seater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Dewar (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Dewar was previously deemed week-to-week but seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of the postseason. The 26-year-old center has missed the Pens' prior four contests due to his lower-body problem. The Manitoba native is currently mired in a 15-game goal drought during which he notched five assists, 21 hits and 11 shots. If given the all-clear, Dewar should reclaim a spot on the fourth line.

Connor Dewar
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Dewar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Dewar See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
73 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
85 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
138 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
144 days ago