Connor Dewar Injury: Working in regular sweater

Dewar (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Dewar was previously deemed week-to-week but seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of the postseason. The 26-year-old center has missed the Pens' prior four contests due to his lower-body problem. The Manitoba native is currently mired in a 15-game goal drought during which he notched five assists, 21 hits and 11 shots. If given the all-clear, Dewar should reclaim a spot on the fourth line.