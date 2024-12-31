Connor Dewar News: Chips in with helper

Dewar provided an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Dewar ended a seven-game point drought that also saw him sit out twice as a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old has been limited to fourth-line duties this year, so it's unlikely he'll put up significant scoring numbers even at the best of times. He's logged two assists, 22 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances.