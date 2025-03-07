Connor Dewar News: Dealt to Pittsburgh

Dewar and Conor Timmins were traded to the Penguins from the Maple Leafs on Friday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Due to shoulder and upper-body injuries at various times this season, Dewar was limited to three points over 31 outings with the Maple Leafs. He'll get a fresh start after being traded at the deadline for the second year in a row. He's a physical forward with limited scoring upside, so he'll likely slot into a bottom-six role once he makes his Penguins debut.