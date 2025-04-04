Connor Dewar News: Deposits goal Thursday

Dewar scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Dewar ended his six-game goal drought with a second-period tally. The 25-year-old continues to see middle-six minutes with the Penguins, including a season-high 18:55 in Thursday's contest. He's up to four goals, eight points, 47 shots on net, 112 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 42 appearances between Pittsburgh and Toronto this season.