Connor Dewar News: Gets first point of campaign

Dewar registered a shorthanded assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Devils.

Dewar set up a Pontus Holmberg tally to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the third period. The helper was Dewar's first point in 12 appearances this season. The 25-year-old has filled a fourth-line role, adding physicality -- 27 hits and 10 blocked shots -- since he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. Given his limited scoring upside, Dewar is not a strong option for fantasy managers.