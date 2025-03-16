Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar News: Lights lamp twice in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Dewar scored two goals in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

The 25-year-old has only three goals on the season, and they've all come in the last two games. Dewar managed only three helpers in 31 appearances for the Maple Leafs earlier this season before being sent to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, but the depth forward seems to have found a spark with his new club. He's never scored more than 11 goals or 19 points in a season however, so his hot streak isn't likely to last.

Connor Dewar
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now