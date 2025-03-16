Connor Dewar News: Lights lamp twice in big win

Dewar scored two goals in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

The 25-year-old has only three goals on the season, and they've all come in the last two games. Dewar managed only three helpers in 31 appearances for the Maple Leafs earlier this season before being sent to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, but the depth forward seems to have found a spark with his new club. He's never scored more than 11 goals or 19 points in a season however, so his hot streak isn't likely to last.