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Connor Dewar News: Pots empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 9:45pm

Dewar scored an empty-net goal and added five hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Dewar got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games in this series. He missed the last four contests of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old bottom-six forward had a career-best 30 points over 78 regular-season outings. Over three prior playoff runs, Dewar had collected just one assist over 13 games.

Connor Dewar
Pittsburgh Penguins
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