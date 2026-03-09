Connor Dewar News: Pots goal in overtime win
Dewar scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
Dewar ended a six-game skid with the tally. He had five points over five contests before the Olympic break, but the time off appears to have sapped his momentum. The 26-year-old is up to 14 goals, 25 points, 99 shots on net, 123 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 63 appearances in the best season of his career to date.
