Connor Dewar News: Provides pair of helpers
Dewar logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.
Dewar picked up his first multi-point effort since Jan. 31 versus the Rangers. The 26-year-old forward continues to center the fourth line, providing defensive stability and a decent share of depth offense this year. He's got career highs across the board with 14 goals, 13 helpers, 100 shots on net, 130 hits and a plus-12 rating through 67 appearances.
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