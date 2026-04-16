Connor Dewar News: Ready for Game 1

Dewar (lower body) indicated Thursday that he'll be ready to return in time for Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round playoff series against the Flyers, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Dewar missed the final four games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, but he practiced in a regular sweater Thursday and will be back in action for the start of the postseason. Dewar generated 14 goals, 16 assists, 144 hits, 46 blocked shots and 19 PIM over 78 regular-season appearances, and he should reclaim a fourth-line role now that he's healthy.