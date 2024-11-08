Connor Dewar News: Recalled, activated of LTIR

Dewar (shoulder) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Toronto and activated off long-term injured reserve Friday.

Dewar's promotion and activation comes after Auston Matthews (upper body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Even with his return to the NHL roster, the 25-year-old Dewar is far from a lock to suit up against the Red Wings on Friday and may have to watch from the press box as a healthy scratch. Still, Dewar notched a goal and an assist during his conditioning assignment and could offer decent offensive upside in a bottom-six role if he can edge out Ryan Reaves, Steven Lorentz or David Kampf for a spot in the lineup.