Connor Dewar News: Tallies in Game 5 win

Dewar scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Dewar has scored both of his goals this series over the last two games. The 26-year-old has added 17 hits, providing some physicality from a fourth-line role. Dewar should continue to play regularly as the Penguins look to dig out from what was a 3-0 deficit in the series that they've now cut down to 3-2.