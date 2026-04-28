Connor Dewar News: Tallies in Game 5 win
Dewar scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5.
Dewar has scored both of his goals this series over the last two games. The 26-year-old has added 17 hits, providing some physicality from a fourth-line role. Dewar should continue to play regularly as the Penguins look to dig out from what was a 3-0 deficit in the series that they've now cut down to 3-2.
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