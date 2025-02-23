Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Hellebuyck (rest) is back at practice with the Jets on Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck sat out Saturday's game following the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the 31-year-old netminder is back with Winnipeg on Sunday and figures to be in net Monday when the Jets host the Sharks. Hellebuyck, the early Vezina front-runner, is a stellar 34-7-2 with a .925 save percentage and 2.06 GAA.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now