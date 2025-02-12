Connor Hellebuyck News: Backstopping Team USA

Hellebuyck will guard the cage for Team USA against Finland on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hellebuyck leads the NHL in games played (43), wins (34) and shutouts (six), so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the reigning Vezina Trophy winner getting the nod for the United States. With Canada likely the Americans' biggest competition in the 4 Nations Face-Off, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hellebucyk back between the pipes for Saturday's matchup -- though Jake Oettinger is certainly having a fantastic 2024-25 of his own.