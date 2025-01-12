Connor Hellebuyck News: Bags league-leading sixth shutout

Hellebuyck turned aside all 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

The 31-year-old continues to build his case to be the NHL's first repeat winner of the Vezina Trophy since Martin Brodeur in the mid-2000's. Hellebuyck's six shutouts lead the league, as do his 26 wins, 2.02 GAA and .928 save percentage, and he's been even better over the last month, going 8-1-1 in his last 10 outings with a 1.80 GAA and .932 save percentage.