Connor Hellebuyck News: Barely tested in win

Hellebuyck made 12 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The home squad got two pucks by Hellebuyck in the first period, then only managed to get six shots on net total over the final 40 minutes as the Jets completely dominated. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner seems intent on a repeat -- he leads the NHL with 17 wins, four clear of second place, and only Filip Gustavsson has a better GAA or save percentage on the season than Hellebuyck's 2.13 and .925 marks.