Connor Hellebuyck News: Between pipes against Seattle
Hellebuyck will defend the home crease against the Kraken on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck has been stellar over his last three starts, going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage. He'll tend the twine for a third consecutive game and will have a relatively favorable opponent, as the Kraken rank 19th in the NHL with 2.91 goals per game.
