Connor Hellebuyck News: Between pipes Thursday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine at home versus Anaheim on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has gone undefeated in regulation over his last 10 games, posting a 9-0-1 record, 1.68 GAA and .937 save percentage. That run includes his current six-game winning streak during which he recorded a pair of shutouts. The veteran netminder currently leads the league with 24 victories, well ahead of Jacob Markstrom (19), and should be in contention for a second straight Vezina Trophy.