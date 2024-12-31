Connor Hellebuyck News: Clean sheet against Preds

Hellebuyck made 22 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

It was the NHL-leading 24th win and fifth shutout of the season for Hellebuyck, who hasn't taken a regulation loss in nearly a month. Over his last 10 outings, he's gone 9-0-1 with a dazzling 1.68 GAA and .937 save percentage as he aims to become the first repeat Vezina Trophy winner since Martin Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.