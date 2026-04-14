Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Concedes six goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:19am

Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 38 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Maybe there are some fatigue issues that are plaguing Hellebuyck down the stretch, but the star netminder has allowed 11 goals on 58 shots over his last two starts -- both losses against the Flyers and Golden Knights. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with this loss, so it remains to be seen whether Hellebuyck will start in either of the team's final two games of the regular season, beginning with a Tuesday matchup at Utah.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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