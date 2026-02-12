Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to first Olympic win

Hellebuyck turned aside 17 of 18 shots on net in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

After a busy first period where Renars Krastenbergs scored Latvia's lone goal of the contest, Hellebuyck shut down Latvia for the remainder of the contest while the United States' offense tallied four goals through the first two periods. His solid overall showing should lead him to more starts for the Americans later in the Olympic tournament. While the 32-year-old netminder hasn't replicated the numbers from his Hart Trophy campaign through 36 games with Winnipeg this season, he picked up where he left off on the world stage after posting a 2-1-0 record, a 1.59 GAA and a .932 save percentage across three starts at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.