Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to first Olympic win
Hellebuyck turned aside 17 of 18 shots on net in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.
After a busy first period where Renars Krastenbergs scored Latvia's lone goal of the contest, Hellebuyck shut down Latvia for the remainder of the contest while the United States' offense tallied four goals through the first two periods. His solid overall showing should lead him to more starts for the Americans later in the Olympic tournament. While the 32-year-old netminder hasn't replicated the numbers from his Hart Trophy campaign through 36 games with Winnipeg this season, he picked up where he left off on the world stage after posting a 2-1-0 record, a 1.59 GAA and a .932 save percentage across three starts at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions5 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off10 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2716 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times18 days ago