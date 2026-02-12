Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to first Olympic win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Hellebuyck turned aside 17 of 18 shots on net in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

After a busy first period where Renars Krastenbergs scored Latvia's lone goal of the contest, Hellebuyck shut down Latvia for the remainder of the contest while the United States' offense tallied four goals through the first two periods. His solid overall showing should lead him to more starts for the Americans later in the Olympic tournament. While the 32-year-old netminder hasn't replicated the numbers from his Hart Trophy campaign through 36 games with Winnipeg this season, he picked up where he left off on the world stage after posting a 2-1-0 record, a 1.59 GAA and a .932 save percentage across three starts at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
10 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Corey Abbott
16 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago