Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to seventh win

Hellebuyck turned aside 19 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Jets grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Hellebuyck never looked back as he bounced back in impressive fashion from his first loss of 2024-25. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has given up three goals or less in seven of his first eight starts this season, winning all seven while posting a stellar 2.13 GAA and .923 save percentage.