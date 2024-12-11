Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to third straight win

Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Tuesday's 8-1 rout of the Bruins.

Boston fired exactly eight shots at Hellebuyck in each period, but the only one to beat him came on a David Pastrnak one-timer from the faceoff dot on a Bruins power play in the second frame. Hellebuyck has won three straight starts, allowing just five goals on 68 shots during that span, and on the season, he sports an NHL-leading 18 wins while sitting second in GAA (2.09) and save percentage (.927).