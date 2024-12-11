Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 8:27am

Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Tuesday's 8-1 rout of the Bruins.

Boston fired exactly eight shots at Hellebuyck in each period, but the only one to beat him came on a David Pastrnak one-timer from the faceoff dot on a Bruins power play in the second frame. Hellebuyck has won three straight starts, allowing just five goals on 68 shots during that span, and on the season, he sports an NHL-leading 18 wins while sitting second in GAA (2.09) and save percentage (.927).

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
