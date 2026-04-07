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Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:24am

Hellebuyck made 22 saves in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

The Jets fell behind 1-0 in the first period, but three straight power-play goals put them in the lead for good. Hellebuyck appears to be back in Vezina form, although too late to save Winnipeg's season -- over his last seven starts, he's gone 5-2-0 with a 2.15 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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