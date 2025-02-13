Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Dominant self in USA win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 9:09pm

Hellebuyck made 20 saves Thursday in a 6-1 win by Team USA over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

He surrendered the game's first goal on the Finn's second shot -- it was a fluttering shot that he missed, and it went over his right shoulder. He shook it off, and his teammates responded with six unanswered goals. Hellebuyck was his efficient, dominant self in the blue paint for the USA. He's the game's best netminder this season, and he made the win look easy. Next up is Team Canada on Saturday night.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
