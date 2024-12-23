Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Dominating season continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 7:22pm

Hellebuyck made 23 saves on 25 shots Monday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

John Tavares beat him twice, but when the Maple Leafs turned up the heat late, Hellebuyck was his calm, cool, big-save self. He's on a four-game winning streak, and he's 7-0-1 in his last eight starts. Hellebuyck sits on top of the NHL in every category that matters. He has a 2.07 GAA and four shutouts, and he's tied with Anthony Stolarz for tops with a .927 save percentage. Hellebuyck has earned the Vezina Trophy twice in the last five years (2024, 2020), and he's on his way to a possible third. The last goalie to win at least three was the great Martin Brodeur who won four (2008, 2007, 2004, 2003).

