Connor Hellebuyck News: Draws start against Boston

Hellebuyck will tend the twine during Thursday's road matchup against the Bruins, Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press report.

Hellebuyck has been strong over the past few weeks, going 7-1-0 with a 1.63 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last eight starts, a span that includes a shutout win over Colorado on Jan. 11. His only other start against Boston so far this year was at home Dec. 10, and he turned aside 23 of 24 shots (.958 save percentage) en route to the 8-1 win.