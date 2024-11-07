Connor Hellebuyck News: Earns 40th career shutout

Hellebuyck posted a 35-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Hellebuyck has shutouts in each of his last two starts, and this one was the 40th of his career. The 31-year-old netminder is also the first in the NHL to 10 wins, and no other goalie has more than seven. Hellebuyck is 10-1-0 with three shutouts, a 1.91 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He's authoring quite the follow-up to his second Vezina win while backstopping the NHL's best team through the first month.