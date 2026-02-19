Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Earns OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:39am

Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 29 shots in USA's 2-1 win over Sweden in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck was beaten by Mika Zibanejad in the third period, but he was excellent the rest of the way. The Jets' goaltender is firmly entrenched as the USA's No. 1 option between the pipes and should get the starting nod Friday in the semifinals against Slovakia.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
