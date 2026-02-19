Connor Hellebuyck News: Earns OT win
Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 29 shots in USA's 2-1 win over Sweden in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Hellebuyck was beaten by Mika Zibanejad in the third period, but he was excellent the rest of the way. The Jets' goaltender is firmly entrenched as the USA's No. 1 option between the pipes and should get the starting nod Friday in the semifinals against Slovakia.
