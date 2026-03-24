Connor Hellebuyck News: Expected starter Tuesday
Hellebuyck is slated to start at home against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck has lost his last three outings while conceding a total of 13 goals on 82 shots (.841 save percentage). The Michigan native has had mixed results over 10 appearances in March, posting a 4-3-3 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .890 save percentage. Vegas is coming off a 3-2 win in Dallas on Sunday but lost three consecutive games before that.
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