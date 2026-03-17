Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Expected to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Hellebuyck is slated to draw the home start against the Predators on Tuesday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck got the day off Sunday against St. Louis after appearing in eight straight games since Feb. 27. He was 4-2-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .905 save percentage during that time. Hellebuyck has been excellent in his career against Tuesday's opponent -- he has an 18-9-2 record, 2.38 GAA and .928 save percentage over 30 regular-season outings against the Predators. Hellebuyck also turned aside 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 home win over Nashville on Oct. 18.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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