Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Extends win streak to three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Hellebuyck earned his third consecutive win Thursday in a performance where he kept the Blues off the scoresheet in the second period. With the win, he is up to a 23-21-11 record, a 2.74 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 55 games this season. He's been one of the primary reasons that the Jets are making a push for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, as he's posted a 6-2-0 record, a 2.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage over his last eight games. He'll likely draw the remainder of starts for Winnipeg during the remainder of the regular season, giving him elite value for the rest of the fantasy playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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