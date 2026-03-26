Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Avalanche

Hellebuyck will defend the home net versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck snapped a three-game winless streak Tuesday, turning aside 26 shots in a 4-1 victory over Vegas. Hellebuyck is 18-19-11 with nary a shutout this season, a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 48 appearances. The Avalanche lead the NHL in scoring this season, averaging 3.71 goals per game.