Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Avalanche
Hellebuyck will defend the home net versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck snapped a three-game winless streak Tuesday, turning aside 26 shots in a 4-1 victory over Vegas. Hellebuyck is 18-19-11 with nary a shutout this season, a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 48 appearances. The Avalanche lead the NHL in scoring this season, averaging 3.71 goals per game.
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