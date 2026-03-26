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Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hellebuyck will defend the home net versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck snapped a three-game winless streak Tuesday, turning aside 26 shots in a 4-1 victory over Vegas. Hellebuyck is 18-19-11 with nary a shutout this season, a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 48 appearances. The Avalanche lead the NHL in scoring this season, averaging 3.71 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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