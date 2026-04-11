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Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has stopped 57 of 62 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 23-21-11 record this campaign with a 2.74 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 55 appearances. Philadelphia is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.87 goals per game this season.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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