Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Flyers
Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck has stopped 57 of 62 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 23-21-11 record this campaign with a 2.74 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 55 appearances. Philadelphia is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.87 goals per game this season.
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