Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Hellebuyck will patrol the road crease in Pittsburgh on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is off to a great start, going 13-2-0 with a sparkling 2.20 GAA and a very impressive .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck is the early favorite for the Vezina Trophy as he tries to become the first netminder since Martin Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08, to go back-to-back. He will face the Penguins, who are averaging 2.67 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
