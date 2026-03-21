Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has one victory in his last five outings (1-3-1) while allowing 18 goals on 129 shots. He has a 17-19-1- record this campaign with a 2.83 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 46 appearances. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the league with 3.44 goals per game this season.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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